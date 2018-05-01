Politics TV
Kasich: Suburban Women Do Not Like Trump’s ‘Harsh Language’ or Divisiveness (VIDEO)
Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) predicted the Democrats would do well in the 2018 midterm elections because suburban women who historically vote Republican do not like President Donald Trump’s “harsh language,” and divisiveness. – READ MORE
Breitbart