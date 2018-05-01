True Pundit

Politics TV

Kasich: Suburban Women Do Not Like Trump’s ‘Harsh Language’ or Divisiveness (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) predicted the Democrats would do well in the 2018 midterm elections because suburban women who historically vote Republican do not like President Donald Trump’s “harsh language,” and divisiveness. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Kasich: Suburban Women Do Not Like Trump's 'Harsh Language' or Divisiveness | Breitbart
Kasich: Suburban Women Do Not Like Trump's 'Harsh Language' or Divisiveness | Breitbart

Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union," Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) predicted the Democrats would do well in the 2018 midterm elections because suburban women who historically vote Republican do not like President Donald Trump's "harsh language," and divisiveness. Kasich said, "I think the Democrats are more energized than - John Kasich | Breitbart TV

Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: