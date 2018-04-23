Kashuv Posts Powerful Photo of George HW Resting in Front of Late Wife’s Casket

On Saturday, she was hailed as “the first lady of the greatest generation,” but to those closest to her, Barbara Bush will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and friend.

Bush’s funeral service Saturday at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston drew nearly 1,500 guests. They came from across the country to honor the former first lady, a woman who was known for her sense of humor and who represented the best the World War II generation had to offer.

“Barbara Bush was the first lady of ‘the greatest generation,’” presidential historian and family friend Jon Meacham said in a eulogy at the service, according to ABC News. “She was candid and comforting,” he added, while describing Bush as a “point of light” who “kept everything and everyone together.”

Of all those mourning Barbara Bush’s death, perhaps no one has more reason to grieve than her husband of 73 years, former President George H.W. Bush.

And one day before the funeral service, a photo perfectly illustrated the true meaning of the line, “until death due us part.” The photo showed the former president looking at his wife’s casket as it stood on the altar of the church.

What a powerful photo. pic.twitter.com/BSCRk91X9P — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 22, 2018

The image was tweeted out Sunday morning by Kyle Kashuv, a survivor of the February 14 Parkland school shooting, who admired the photo’s “powerful” message. – READ MORE

