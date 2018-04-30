Kashuv Catches Broward School Board Member’s Embarrassing Online Behavior

In the South Florida county’s latest leap into the limelight since the February mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School made it a focal point for the national gun rights debate, one of its school board members is taking heat on social media for how she treated one very public survivor of that shooting.

And school board member Rosalind Osgood isn’t looking so good at all.

In a Twitter posting Sunday, Kyle Kashuv, a junior at the Parkland school who has emerged as a spokesman for Second Amendment rights, blasted Osgood for blocking him from her Twitter account.

Why is a member of the Broward school board blocking me when I have never contacted her? Pathetic! pic.twitter.com/RvUTFYFru7 — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 29, 2018

For one thing, Osgood is a Democrat, meaning she’s aligned with a political party that has a notorious distaste for listening to anyone whose thinking deviates from its orthodoxy even the slightest (and Kashuv’s respect for the Constitution definitely deviates from Democrat contempt for the country’s founding document). – READ MORE

