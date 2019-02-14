KARMA: Peers Demand CA Democrat Who Honored Stormy Daniels Step Down Amid ‘Numerous’ Sexual Harassment Claims

Alleged Text: “don’t You Want To Be Able To Tell Your Friends That You Sucked The Mayor’s D***?”



Three members of the West Hollywood, CA City Council have publicly asked Mayor John Duran to relinquish his title after multiple men have claimed they were sexually harassed by the Democrat known for impropriety and his resentment of President Donald J. Trump.

Duran, who made national headlines last year after honoring porn actress Stormy Daniels, recently announced that he would step down as board chairman of a gay chorus after members accused the mayor of sliding his hand down their underpants.

“I think, unfortunately, one of the problems with the #MeToo movement is that any accusation against somebody is treated as truth without any investigation,” Duran told the Los Angeles Times, adding that he has no intention of giving up his current office.

West Hollywood mayor John Duran fends off calls to resign from three other councilpersons. His defense? "I live out loud. I’m very colorful. I’m very flamboyant. I’m very sexual…. Somebody I am not is somebody who would assault somebody. That’s a crime.” https://t.co/YqnWc5sGdM — Matt Hamilton (@MattHjourno) February 13, 2019

In a seemingly organized effort on Tuesday afternoon, Councilmembers John D'Amico, Lindsey Horvath, and Lauren Meister posted statements to Facebook demanding Duran resign.