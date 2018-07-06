KARMA: Chicago ringleader of Facebook Live beating of disabled teen gets 8 years in prison

Tough break.

A Chicago man who was the alleged ringleader in the racially charged beating of a mentally disabled teenager that was broadcast live on Facebook pled guilty Friday to a hate crime and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Jordan Hill, 20, became the third of four defendants to admit taking part in the savage attack when he entered the plea Thursday at the Cook County courtroom. Hill also pleaded guilty to aggravated kidnapping, FOX 32 reported.

The horrific case from January 2017 received national attention because it involved an 18-year-old disabled white man and four blacks who taunted the bound-and-gagged teen with profanities against white people and President Trump. It was broadcast in real time on Facebook Live.

Hill was driving a stolen van when he picked up the teenage victim at a McDonald’s and took him to a Chicago apartment, where the attack took place, according to prosecutors.

READ MORE:

