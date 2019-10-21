Karl Rove to Hillary Clinton: ‘Put up or shut up’ on Tulsi Gabbard accusations

Former George W. Bush senior adviser Karl Rove admonished Hillary Clinton on Friday for accusing Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard of being a Russian asset, saying Clinton should present proof of her claims or “go away.”

“Put up or shut up,” Rove said on “The Story with Martha MacCallum.”

“She’s either got to come forward with the evidence of the bots in the platforms or the sites that are being used on behalf of Gabbard,” Rove continued. “She has to come up with the evidence of Jill Stein was a Russian asset. Tell us who proved that that was the case. Or better yet, just shut up or go away. This is just appalling.”

Earlier Friday, Clinton in a podcast interview appeared to float a conspiracy theory that the Russians were “grooming” Gabbard, the Hawaii congresswoman and U.S. military veteran, to be a third-party candidate in 2020 — although Clinton didn’t mention Gabbard by name.

In the same discussion, Clinton claimed that 2016 Green Party nominee Jill Stein was “also” a Russian asset.

Some Democrats have repeatedly accused Gabbard of being a “puppet for the Russian government.” – READ MORE