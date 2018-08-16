Kareem Abdul-Jabbar compares national anthem to songs of slavery

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar likened the national anthem to songs that were sung by slaves while they were forced to do manual labor.

Abdul-Jabbar, 71, in a Tuesday column for The Hollywood Reporter, recanted what Frederick Douglass said in “My Bondage and My Freedom.”

“Slaves are generally expected to sing as well as to work.” Abdul-Jabbar wrote, adding slaves had to sing their “oppressor’s feel-good songs” as well.

He wrote that the “Star-Spangled Banner” is the song that President Trump – the oppressor – is demanding to be sung.

“Currently, the song being demanded is the national anthem during football games. But during a warm-up game on Aug. 10, despite President Trump’s previous condemnation, several Eagles players kneeled during the anthem or raised their fists — their way of singing their own song,” he wrote.

"For them, lyrics like 'land of the free' don't accurately represent the daily reality for people of color. They love their country but want that country to recognize the suffering that occurs when it isn't living up to its constitutional promises."

As different players on multiple NFL teams have already begun their protests during the national anthem with the start of the preseason, the New England Patriots’ Matthew Slater said fans can expect everyone on the team to be standing.

“As you saw during the first preseason game, we all stood,” Slater told WEEI. “I think that as a team, we feel like that’s the best thing for us to do, and I think you can look for more of that moving forward.”

"I wouldn't say I'm frustrated. I think that it is a very difficult issue," Slater further stated. "I think people on both sides of the aisle feel very strongly about it, and I'm hoping we can reach an agreement where everyone feels respected, everyone feels heard and we're doing the right thing for everyone. In an ideal world, that's what you have."