Kardashian, Jenner Family Thank ICE for Arresting Illegal Alien Who Broke into Their Home

Members of the Kardashian and Jenner family are thanking the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency for arresting an illegal alien who has twice broken into Kendall Jenner’s home.

“We are extremely appreciative of the hard work by the Los Angeles Police Department and ICE, whose swift response and professionalism led to this man’s apprehension. His actions have not only had a severe impact on Kendall’s life but the entire family’s sense of security, causing us to fear for Kendall’s safety as well as our own,” the family said in a statement to the press.

“Knowing this individual is in custody gives us peace of mind,” the joint message from the Kardashian and Jenner families concluded.

The statement came on the heels of the arrest of John Ford, 38, a Canadian who was convicted twice of breaking into 23-year-old model Kendall Jenner’s Los Angeles home.

ICE apprehended him in a hotel parking lot in Albuquerque, New Mexico, several days ago. Ford was apprehended twice before at Jenner's home in the Mulholland Estates gated community of Los Angeles. In October of last year, he was caught sneaking around by Jenner's pool.


