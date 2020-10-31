Kappa Delta Sorority Deletes Tweet Congratulating Fellow Sister Amy Coney Barrett

The Girl Scouts were not the only organization to issue a non-partisan tweet congratulating Amy Coney Barrett only to delete it after a woke mob descended upon their Twitter page. Apparently, the Kappa Delta sorority, of which Amy Coney Barrett was a member, also deleted their congratulatory post.

“To our sisters and others who were hurt by yesterday social media post or subsequent removal, we are deeply sorry,” the sorority said in a statement. “Our approach was disappointing and hurtful to many. We do not intend to enter into a political debate, take a stand on the supreme court nomination, caused division among our sisters, or alienate any of our members. We now understand that was the impact.”

“Earlier this year, we began an intentional journey for the betterment of our organization, with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion,” it continued. “Part of this process is recognizing we always need to have a more diverse group at all tables to make decisions in a more holistic, inclusive manner. Going forward, we will.”

“Our mission encourages members to be responsible, engaged citizens who act on issues that are important to them. Your voices help us recognize the impact of our communications and how we can do better moving forward thank you for holding us accountable,” it concluded.- READ MORE

