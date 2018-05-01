Kanye’s Tweet About Freeing The Slaves Will Enrage Democrats

“Abe Lincoln freed and protected the slaves and he was republican,” Kanye’s friend texted him. “Republicans were the ones who’s helped black people. democrats protected the rights of the slave owners in the south.”

The tweet, which has since been deleted, can be viewed above.

West has been heavily criticized by high profile celebrities and late night talk show hosts. South African national Trevor Noah quickly turned on Kanye, claiming the rapper must have “realized he’s too rich to not be Republican.”

West’s close friend and entertainment peer John Legend urged Kanye to “reconsider aligning” his thoughts with popular liberal ideology. But it doesn’t look like these tactics are working. – READ MORE

