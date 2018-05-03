Kanye’s Not Just Supporting Trump, Now He’s Unloading on Obama Too

Kanye West is at it again. No, not shaking up the music industry — this time he’s shaking up politics, and his latest target was former President Barack Obama.

On Tuesday, the controversial rapper and entertainment icon had critical words for the 44th president, something that would have been unimaginable a few years ago.

During a somewhat self-centered rant during an online interview, Kanye insisted that Obama is a fan of his music but voiced disappointment with the president.

“I’m your favorite,” the bombastic musician said about Obama. “But I’m not safe. But that’s why you love me. So just tell me you love me! And tell the world you love me. Don’t tell the world I’m a jacka–.”

That complaint dates back to Barack Obama’s first term when the president reportedly called Kanye West a “jacka–” several times. The first was after the rapper interrupted pop singer Taylor Swift during an awards show, and the second was in a magazine interview reiterating the insult.

“You know, he never called me to apologize,” the rapper explained this week. “The same person who sat down with me and my mom, I think should have communicated with me directly and been like, ‘Yo, Ye, you, you know what it is. I’m in the room and it was just a joke.’” – READ MORE

