Kanye West Tweets Photo Of ‘Keep America Great #Kanye2024’ Poster
Kanye West tweeted a photo of a poster on Wednesday that read “Keep America Great #Kanye2024.”
The 40-year-old rapper tweeted the screenshot of the message from a person identified as Malik. The message underneath the shot of the West poster read, “Chicago!!!”
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018
On the same day, the rapper tweeted a photo of him wearing the famous “Make America Great Again” red cap, before adding a second tweet about how it was signed by Trump.- READ MORE
The Daily Caller