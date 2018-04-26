Kanye West Tweets Photo Of ‘Keep America Great #Kanye2024’ Poster

Kanye West tweeted a photo of a poster on Wednesday that read “Keep America Great #Kanye2024.”

The 40-year-old rapper tweeted the screenshot of the message from a person identified as Malik. The message underneath the shot of the West poster read, “Chicago!!!”

On the same day, the rapper tweeted a photo of him wearing the famous “Make America Great Again” red cap, before adding a second tweet about how it was signed by Trump.- READ MORE

