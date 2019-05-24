Kanye West to David Letterman: Trump Voters ‘Bullied’ By Liberals, ‘Treated Like Enemies of America’

Rap megastar and fashion mogul Kanye West made it clear that liberals like to “bully” supporters of President Donald Trump after he was challenged by talk show host David Letterman on his support for the president.

“This is like my thing with Trump—we don’t have to feel the same way, but we have the right to feel what we feel,” Kanye West said during an appearance on Letterman’s Netflix talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, according to The Daily Beast.

“So if I see a person that I admire talking about Donald Trump can think whatever he does,” Letterman says at one point. “I wonder if those thoughts, indirectly, aren’t hurting people who are already being hurt.”

West goes on to argue that Trump supporters are “treated like enemies of America because that’s what they felt.”

“Have you ever been beaten up in your high school for wearing the wrong hat?” the Grammy-winner contended. “Liberals bully people who are Trump supporters!” – READ MORE