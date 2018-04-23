Entertainment
Kanye West: ‘The Thought Police Want to Suppress Freedom of Thought’
Kanye West‘s weekend of tweeting continues with some messages for the “thought police.”
Just yesterday morning, West tweeted a personal endorsement of Candace Owens, a big Trump supporter and communications director for Turning Point USA.
we have freedom of speech but not freedom of thought
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018
The thought police want to suppress freedom of thought
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018
He’s gotten criticism for promoting Owens––who appeared on Fox & Friends this morning––so it’s perhaps in that context that West tweeted this afternoon about the “thought police” – READ MORE
www.mediaite.com