Kanye West reveals how things are ‘better now than when Obama was in office’

The rapper Kanye West just defied the leftwing entertainment world once again to say that President Donald Trump has improved his bottom line and that things are “better now than when Obama was in office.”

In a new interview with GQ Magazine, West got candid about politics and his support for President Trump. When asked how he can wear a “Make America Great Again” hat, West said doing so makes him a “perpetual forward thinker,”

“I buy real estate. It’s better now than when Obama was in office,” he said. “They don’t teach you in school about buying property. They teach you how to become somebody’s property.”

The rapper went on to say that he is “definitely voting this time” in the presidential election in November.

“And we know who I’m voting on,” West said. “And I’m not going to be told by the people around me and the people that have their agenda that my career is going to be over. Because guess what: I’m still here!” – READ MORE

