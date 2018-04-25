Kanye West: ‘Nothing in Chicago Changed’ While Obama Was in Office

Obama was in office for eight years and nothing in Chicago changed. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

After offering words of praise for one president, Kanye West had something to say about his predecessor. – READ MORE

