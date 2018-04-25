View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

Kanye West: ‘Nothing in Chicago Changed’ While Obama Was in Office

Posted on by
Share:

After offering words of praise for one president, Kanye West had something to say about his predecessor. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Kanye West: ‘Nothing in Chicago Changed’ While Obama Was in Office
Kanye West: ‘Nothing in Chicago Changed’ While Obama Was in Office

After offering words of praise for one president, Kanye West had something to say about his predecessor.

www.mediaite.com www.mediaite.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: