True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

Kanye West In New Song: Black People Still Aren’t ‘Off The Plantation’ Of Being Democrats

Posted on by
Share:

Rap star Kanye West says in a new song that black Americans still aren’t “off the plantation” of thinking they must be Democrats.

West says, “That’s the problem with this damn nation, all blacks gotta be Democrats, man, we ain’t made it off the plantation.”

This lyric is part of an upcoming song he has with rap artist T.I. called “Ye vs. The People.”- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Kanye West In New Song: Black People Still Aren't 'Off The Plantation' Of Being Democrats
Kanye West In New Song: Black People Still Aren't 'Off The Plantation' Of Being Democrats

Rap star Kanye West says in a new song that black Americans still aren't "off the plantation" of thinking they must be Democrats. West says, "That's the problem with this damn nation, all blacks gotta

The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: