Kanye West In New Song: Black People Still Aren’t ‘Off The Plantation’ Of Being Democrats

Rap star Kanye West says in a new song that black Americans still aren’t “off the plantation” of thinking they must be Democrats.

West says, “That’s the problem with this damn nation, all blacks gotta be Democrats, man, we ain’t made it off the plantation.”

This lyric is part of an upcoming song he has with rap artist T.I. called “Ye vs. The People.”- READ MORE

