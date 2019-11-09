Kanye West: Blacks Don’t Have To Vote For Democrats

Kanye West continued to spread his message of independent thinking this week, when he advised black Americans that they do not always have to vote for Democrats.

During an interview at the Fast Company Innovation Festival, West said that the phrase “black power” does not mean voting for the Democratic Party forever.

“Own your power. Your power is not to just vote Democrat for the rest of our lives. That’s not the power,” West said, as reported by Page Six. “The power is when I talk to my lawyer … I put on my trench coat and said, ‘We’re moving these factories to America, and that’s how it’s going to be’ — and it’s lovely. We moved the headquarters to Cody, Wyoming … Our goal is to bring the manufacturing back to America — South America, North America — bring it back stateside and to present jobs for people back here.”

Kanye West has been on a bit of a MAGA roll with the release of his latest album “Jesus is King.” Speaking with radio personality Big Boy in a recent interview, West decried cancel culture as well as Democratic policies that have allegedly brainwashed black Americans into a cycle of self-destruction.

“I’ve been canceled before. That was canceled culture. Who told you that my career would be over? The same people that are telling you that you can’t have a right to say who you will vote for,” West said. “Those people will be soon to take Jesus out of school. Those people will be soon to remove Jesus, period, from America, which is the Bible Belt. Those people will be so mad. Come on, man.” – READ MORE