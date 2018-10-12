KANYE WEST: BLACK PEOPLE ‘KILL EACH OTHER MORE THAN POLICE OFFICERS’

“When you don’t have ownership, then it’s all about how something looks,” West said. “It’s about the patinas, it’s not about the soul. So we focus more on if somebody’s wearing something, someone’s disrespecting. So I got to shoot ’em. Or the idea of someone being racist, you know, we talk about police murders, which we definitely have to discuss and we have to bring nobility to the police officers and make — the police officers are just like us.”

“But there’s this whole hate building, right? And that’s a major thing about racial tension. We also — as black people, we have to take a responsibility for what we’re doing. We kill each other more than police officers,” he continued. “And that’s not saying that the police officer is not an issue.”

West added, "Because they are in a place — a position of power. But sometimes, they're in [place] of law enforcement. They need to be law power, it's force versus power … You shouldn't have to force people to do that. So a lot of times the police officer is sitting there."

President Donald Trump and rapper Kanye West spoke to reporters in the Oval Office Thursday afternoon before their lunch meeting.