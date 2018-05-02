Kanye: Wearing A MAGA Hat Is Like ‘Fight For Equality’ (VIDEO)

In a new video on the front page of his website, Kanye West says that wearing a Make America Great Again hat is like a “fight for equality.”

“Me putting the hat on forces an evolution because, even for me, I know so much more, in the past three days because I’m getting this energy — positive or negative, agreeing with me, disagreeing with me — and it’s like…sharpens the diamond and shit,” Kanye says in the video, which also features rapper TI. – READ MORE

