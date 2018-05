Kanye Unhinged: Slavery Was a Choice (VIDEO)

Rapper Kanye West said that slavery was a choice during an interview with TMZ on Tuesday.

“You hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years? That sound like a choice. Like, you was there for 400 years, and it’s like all of y’all? You know, like, it’s like we’re mentally in prison,” West told TMZ. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1