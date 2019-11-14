Kanye To Appear At Nation’s Biggest Megachurch Sunday, Bring His Choir, Report Says

Kanye West and his “Sunday Service” will make an appearance at a Sunday service of the nation’s biggest megachurch this weekend. According to TMZ, West will share the stage with Joel Osteen at his 50,000-person Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas on Sunday to discuss how the artist was able to “overcome significant adversity in his life.”

Citing “sources with direct knowledge” of the arrangement, TMZ reported Tuesday that “the plan is for Kanye to show up at Joel’s 11 AM service in Houston this coming Sunday at the Lakewood Church.”

“Kanye will walk up to the pulpit and have a conversation with Joel that will last between 20 and 30 minutes,” TMZ reports. “Our sources say Joel wants his congregation — which stands 45,000 strong — and his TV audience — which stands at 10 million in the U.S. alone — to hear how Kanye has overcome significant adversity in his life.”

“Kanye used to be about nothing greater than himself,” one source told the outlet. “Now it’s all about a higher power.” – READ MORE