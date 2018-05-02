Entertainment Politics
Kanye Keeps Tweeting Out Texts About The Democrats’ Dark Past
Kanye West’s tweet storm about the Democratic Party’s dark past showed no signs of slowing down Monday following a series of posts in support of President Donald Trump last week.
The 40-year-old rapper posted a screenshot of a message he received on his phone arguing that Republicans, not Democrats, should properly be credited with helping black Americans.
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 30, 2018
In the screenshot West tweeted from the person identified as Steve, the message read that “Radical Republicans in Congress” at the time of President Abraham Lincoln and President Andrew Johnson “sought stronger measures to upgrade the rights of African Americans, including the fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution.”
At the bottom of the message he included two pictures, one that read, “First Black Democrat Senator 1993” and the other that read, “First Black Republican Senator 1870.”- READ MORE
