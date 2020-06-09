Kansas resident tests positive for COVID-19, attended protest without mask, health officials say

A Kansas resident has tested positive for the coronavirus after attending a recent protest against police brutality, health officials announced on Friday.

Officials with the Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health Department said the person attended a protest in downtown Lawrence on May 31. They advised anyone who attended the demonstration to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms.

“Similar to what we would ask anyone who goes out in public right now, we are asking anyone who attended the recent protest to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and isolate if they become sick as well as call their healthcare provider for next steps,” said Informatics Director Sonia Jordan.

The unidentified protester admitted he was not wearing a mask during the demonstration, health officials added.

His positive test comes as health officials in the U.S. have raised concerns that nationwide protests over George Floyd’s death in police custody could spark a wider spread of the coronavirus — amid months of stay-at-home orders to limit the virus’s spread.

“It is the perfect set-up for the spread of the virus in the sense of creating some blips which might turn into some surges,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of President Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force, told radio station WTOP-FM in Washington, D.C. – READ MORE

