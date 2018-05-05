Kansas, Oklahoma lawmakers OK religious veto of LGBT adoptions

Kansas and Oklahoma state lawmakers have both approved legislation allowing private adoption agencies to veto placements of children into homes with LGBT parents.

The Kansas state Senate on Friday approved a bill by a 24-15 vote that ensured faith-based agencies can turn away parents, including LGBT couples, based on “sincerely held” religious beliefs, according to The Associated Press.

The bill, which was previously approved by the House, says the government cannot block any agency from providing services for the state because it refuses to place children in such homes.

Its passage followed that of a similar bill approved by the Oklahoma Senate on Thursday, which also prevents state-funded private agencies from consenting to placements “that violate the agency’s written religious or moral convictions or policies.” – READ MORE

