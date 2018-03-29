Kansas considers making schools liable for not arming staff

In the wake of last month’s mass shooting at a Florida high school, at least 10 states across America have provisions in place giving teachers the option of carrying guns in schools, but Kansas may be taking their plans further than most other laws in place or under consideration.

Kansas schools that refuse to allow teachers to carry guns could be held legally responsible in the event of a school tragedy under a proposal drafted recently.

Gun rights advocates argue a teacher with a gun is not only a deterrent to a school shooter, but also the first line of defense in protecting students.

Rep. Blake Carpenter, a conservative Derby Republican who helped write the legislation that holds schools liable, said he is confident armed and trained teachers will save lives. Police could be minutes away, and in smaller districts where modest funding means school-resource officers aren’t hired, the bill would allow for “next best thing,” he told the House Insurance Committee in Kansas. – READ MORE

