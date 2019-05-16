Kamala Harris Will Not Participate in Fox News Town Hall

Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif.) will not participate in a proposed town hall on Fox News, according to a report from reporter Yashar Ali.

“They’ve reached out but we haven’t entertained it,” the campaign told Ali on Wednesday afternoon about overtures from the network for a town hall program.

The news comes amidst a debate within the Democratic Party about whether their presidential candidates should appear on the network.

In March, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez announced the party would not hold any primary debates on the network, claiming it is "not in a position to host a fair and neutral debate."


