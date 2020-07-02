Kamala Harris will be Joe Biden’s VP pick, Miranda Devine says

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., will likely be presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s vice presidential pick, New York Post columnist Miranda Devine said on Tuesday.

“I think the interesting thing about Kamala Harris, though, is the fact that she’s coming out to showcase her ways just as she’s becoming the favorite as the vice president pick for Joe Biden,” Devine told “Fox & Friends,” pointing to an event Harris has scheduled with DJs to support Biden’s candidacy.

“As you see with this DJ promotion that she’s doing, she’s trying to inject some cool into the campaign and she is, after all, a good friend of President Obama and he’ll be the sort of silent force behind the throne of Joe Biden.”

Meanwhile, past praise for the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro has some Miami-area Democrats worried about a lawmaker said to be in the running to join the Joe Biden ticket.

Rep. Karen Bass, a Los Angeles Democrat who heads the Congressional Black Caucus, referred to Castro as “comandante en jefe” after he died in 2016 – and called his passing “a great loss to the people of Cuba,” Politico reported.

The phrase Bass used translates to “commander in chief.” – READ MORE

