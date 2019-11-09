Kamala Harris: ‘We Have a Criminal Living in the White House’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said President Donald Trump was “a criminal living in the White House.”

Harris said for voters, “Justice is on the ballot in terms of the corruption of this president and his administration. There is no question, I think, for many of them and many of us that we have a criminal living in the White House. But it is also issues of economic justice. He said he was going to take care of working people but yet in America almost half of American families can’t afford a $400 unexpected expense. Reproductive justice is on the ballot, a big issue in Virginia and around the country. And they want leaders who are going to reflect the priority around giving women their constitutional right to make decisions about their own body. So there were a number of issues. But I’ve seen is Democrats and even some Republicans who are voting for Democrats have decided they’re fed up, they want leaders who are going to respect their rights but also lead and address some of the problems that are long-standing that Donald Trump has failed to deal with.”

She continued, "I intend to fulfill my constitutional duty and obligation, and I will be there for as long as it takes in the United States Senate during the impeachment trial. And frankly, I think that everyone who is a member of the United States Senate including the leader should also fulfill their constitutional duty which means to make sure this process has integrity, that it is not motivated by politics and that it is a truth finding and truth seeking process."