Kamala Harris wants states to check with her before they pass any more pro-life laws

Not to be outdone by the rest of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary field on the abortion front, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., announced her new “reproductive rights” plan on Tuesday that would force states to check with her administration before enacting any new pro-life laws.

In a statement accompanying the plan, Harris cited a “the pressing need to pass federal legislation protecting reproductive rights” but added that “simply codifying Roe v. Wade isn’t enough” because “extreme politicians in state legislatures have been working to systematically chip away at Roe for decades.

“From Alabama to Ohio, and Missouri to Georgia, the goal of Republican politicians is clear: Overturn Roe v. Wade and end safe and legal abortion in America,” the statement adds elsewhere, referencing the recent trend of state-level laws restricting abortion.

The candidate's answer to the pro-life trend in state legislatures would be a "Reproductive Rights Act," which would borrow from the 1965 Voting Rights Act and require that states get pre-cleared by the Department of Justice before any new pro-life law could take effect.