Kamala Harris Vows Amnesty in First 100 Days, Restarting Immigration from Exporters of Terrorism

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) detailed Democrat Joe Biden’s plans to drastically reopen various routes of migration to the United States, including an amnesty for all 11 to 22 million illegal aliens in the U.S. and a restart of immigration from countries that export terrorism.

During a brief, pre-recorded speech at the National Immigrant Integration Conference, Harris said she and Biden are focused on undoing President Trump’s reforms that sought to protect American citizens from security threats and the national workforce from unfair foreign competition.

As part of those plans, Harris said Biden will send an amnesty for all illegal aliens living in the U.S. to Congress in the first 100 days and, most significantly, end Trump’s travel ban on foreign nationals from Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Venezuela, North Korea Nigeria, Myanmar, Eritrea, Sudan, Tanzania, and Kyrgyzstan. – READ MORE

