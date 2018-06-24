Kamala Harris: Trump’s treatment of migrants is ‘a crime against humanity’

After visiting a migrant detention facility on Friday, California Sen. Kamala Harris (D) accused the Trump administration of committing “crimes against humanity.”

Harris visited the Otay Mesa Detention Facility near San Diego, Calif., to meet with migrant mothers who had been separated from their children, according to Bloomberg.

“This is outrageous,” Harris said, addressing a crowd of several hundred protesters outside the facility, Bloomberg reported. “This is clearly a crime against humanity that is being committed by the United States government and we have to stop it.”

Harris blasted the administration for giving “no indication” of how the process of reuniting separated migrant families would work. – READ MORE

