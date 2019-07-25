Kamala Harris: Trump’s Attempt to Free Imprisoned Rapper Is ‘Misuse of Power’ (VIDEO)

Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif.) said President Donald Trump’s role in the case of imprisoned rapper A$AP Rocky case is a misuse of power which “has to end” while speaking at the NAACP Convention’s presidential candidate forum on Wednesday.

A$AP Rocky has been imprisoned in Sweden since July 3 after a June 30 altercation and Trump has called for his release, as have Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The president has pursued additional measures to pressure the Swedish government to release the artist, including speaking with the Swedish prime minister about the case and sending a State Department official to monitor the developing case—but Harris appeared unaware of any of those facts.

“As president, how would you handle the A$AP Rocky case in Sweden?” asked moderator April Ryan. “How will you use your power to make sure misuse of power doesn’t happen in cases like this, and that this case would stay in the State Department and not go to the White House?” – READ MORE