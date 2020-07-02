Kamala Harris Torches President Trump: ‘This Man Is Not Fit To Be President’ (VIDEO)

Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) said on MSNBC’s “Deadline” Wednesday that President Donald Trump is not “fit to be president” given his dealings with Russia and how his administration has handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said to Harris, “I want to come back one more time to the Russia bounty crisis because I want to ask you how Americans should feel about it. And I want to ask if you heard anything that supports the president’s contentions in the last two hours that the whole thing is a hoax?”

Harris replied, “The way that I think about it is this. There has been so much that has been happening in our country that has focused us inward, but we cannot lose sight of our nation’s standing in relationship to the rest of the world and the importance of having a commander-in-chief who takes seriously our role.”

“Someone who, unlike Donald Trump,” Harris continued, “understands the need for relationships, the need to put in check adversaries, and also embrace allies.” – READ MORE

