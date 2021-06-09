Kamala Harris Snaps After Being Called Out For Not Visiting Border: ‘I Haven’t Been To Europe’ Either (VIDEO)

NBC host Lester Holt, in an interview with Kamala Harris, called the Vice President out after she falsely insinuated to have visited the border since being put in charge of handling the migrant surge.

NBC host Lester Holt, in an interview with Kamala Harris, called the Vice President out for not visiting the border since being put in charge of handling the immigration crisis.

“Do you have any plans to visit the border?” Holt asked during an interview during Harris’ first international trip to Guatemala.

“At some point, you know, we are going to the border,” Harris said prior to insisting, “We’ve been to the border. So this whole thing about the border. We’ve been to the border. We’ve been to the border.”

Holt pushed back, “YOU haven’t been to the border.”

Cringe. Kamala Harris doesn’t get it. Holt: “Do you have any plans to visit the border?” Harris: “We’ve been to the border. We’ve been the border.” Holt: “YOU haven’t been to the border.” Harris: “…..and I haven’t been to Europe. I don’t understand the point you’re making.” pic.twitter.com/fFXMf8X0b6 — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) June 8, 2021

A defensive Vice President snapped, “And I haven’t been to Europe. And I mean, I don’t understand the point that you’re making.” – READ MORE

