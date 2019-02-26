Kamala Harris Says The Country Needs A President Who Can Prosecute Trump

Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris said the U.S. needs a president who knows how to prosecute President Donald Trump, citing her former job as state attorney general Sunday.

Harris, a 2020 presidential candidate, was in Bettendorf, Iowa, speaking to a group of supporters, when she said, “we’re gonna need a fighter, and we’re going to need somebody who knows how to prosecute the case against this president,” pitching herself as the ideal candidate to defeat Trump in 2020 to the audience of around 500.

Standing ovation when @KamalaHarris, asked in Bettendorf, Iowa, how she can beat @realDonaldTrump, says: "We’re gonna need a fighter… and we’re going to need somebody that knows how to prosecute the case against this president." #IACaucus pic.twitter.com/ksiGcabp6D — Todd J. Gillman (@toddgillman) February 24, 2019

Harris was the attorney general of California from 2011 to 2017 before being elected to the Senate. Now, she hopes to take on Trump in the 2020 election, but will have to get through a crowded Democratic primary first.

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report into Trump and Russian Collusion, about which Harris was speaking, will not be delivered to the Department of Justice as soon as previously reported by CNN.

