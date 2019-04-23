Kamala Harris Says She’s For Impeachment, Says She’s Also A ‘Realist’

Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris, a 2020 presidential candidate, said she believes “Congress should take the steps towards impeachment” of President Donald Trump during a CNN town hall Monday night.

“I think we have very good reason to believe that, there is an investigation that has been conducted, which has produced evidence that tells us that this president and his administration engaged in obstruction of justice,” Harris said. “I believe Congress should take the steps towards impeachment.”

Before seeing the Mueller report, Harris was on the fence about impeachment.

“I think that there is definitely a conversation to be had on that subject,” she said Thursday according to The Guardian,”but first I want to hear from Bob Mueller and really understand what exactly is the evidence that supports the summary that we have been given today.”

Harris also said that she is running “to get rid of this president.”

She cautioned against thinking impeachment proceedings would equal ousting Trump. Even if the House impeaches Trump, it will be up to the Senate to try the impeachment.

“I’m also a realist. … I’ve not seen any evidence, since I’ve been in the United States Senate, that the United States Senate and the Republicans hold the majority, I’ve not seen any evidence to suggest that they will weigh on the facts instead of on partisan adherence to being protective of this president,” Harris said. “That’s what concerns me and what will be the eventual outcome. So we have to be realistic about the end result, but that doesn’t mean the process should not take hold.

Harris announced her 2020 bid on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 21. She was tied with former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke for fourth place with 8 percent in a Democratic primary poll by Emerson College Polling released April 15.

Follow Evie on Twitter @eviefordham.

Send tips to [email protected].Click here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]