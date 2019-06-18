Kamala Harris Says Illegal Immigrants Who Endanger Kids Are Like Military Fathers

In what can only be described as a bizarre comparison, 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) (shown above right) tweeted a Father’s Day message on Sunday in which she equated illegal immigrants and criminals with deployed military fathers.

Aside from the obvious ill-advised effort to equate these groups of people in the first place, it should be blatantly obvious that illegals and criminals put their own children in harm’s way — while military fathers, through their patriotic service to this nation, are forced by circumstance to be separated from their families.

Well … obvious to almost anyone with a respect for our nation, its laws, and our military.

But not Kamala Harris, apparently, in our view.

Today I’m thinking of the fathers who can’t be with their children because they were ripped from their sons and daughters at the border. The fathers who can’t celebrate today because they can’t afford bail. The fathers who are deployed. Don’t forget them. #FathersDay — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 16, 2019

“Today I’m thinking of the fathers who can’t be with their children because they were ripped from their sons and daughters at the border,” she wrote. – READ MORE