Kamala Harris Responds to Donald Trump Jr.: ‘You Wouldn’t Know a Joke if One Raised You’

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) took aim at Donald Trump Jr. on Friday for his description of her as “the most disingenuous person in politics… after Hillary.” She responded to the president’s eldest son by tweeting, “You wouldn’t know a joke if one raised you.”

On Friday, Donald Jr. tweeted a video of the California senator and presidential hopeful awkwardly laughing at herself during a Q&A.

You wouldn’t know a joke if one raised you. https://t.co/zUV3MLkmVm — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 12, 2019

“Why is @KamalaHarris the only person that laughs at her jokes… always way to long and way too hard?” Trump asked. “The most disingenuous person in politics… after Hillary” – READ MORE