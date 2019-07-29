Kamala Harris released her student loan forgiveness plan. It did not go over well.

Unfortunately for Harris, the plan was not well received. In fact, it was widely mocked and condemned.

Yesterday I announced that, as president, I’ll establish a student loan debt forgiveness program for Pell Grant recipients who start a business that operates for three years in disadvantaged communities. https://t.co/ldwuC9RiIE — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 28, 2019

Critics said the program would be highly ineffective because few disadvantaged students start and maintain a successful business in low-income areas — the threshold that Harris’ plan establishes to qualify for loan forgiveness — especially because they already have a mountain of student loan debt.

“How am I supposed to start a business if I can’t pay my student loans?” one person responded.

One person mocked: "you heard it here first folks, by 2023 we CAN forgive 6 ppl's college debt."