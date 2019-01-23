Kamala Harris raises $1.5M in 24 hours

In the 24 hours after Harris made the announcement on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Monday morning, 38,000 donors gave $1.5 million to her campaign.
Thanks to you, we surpassed $1.5 million in grassroots contributions in under 24 hours. Join us: https://t.co/MKBPSkvfm8 pic.twitter.com/XiHmxwxG0k
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 22, 2019
The first 12 hours alone registered $1 million in funding, and the average donation was around $37, according to The Wall Street Journal.
According to her website, she will not be accepting donations from PACs.