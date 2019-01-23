 

Kamala Harris raises $1.5M in 24 hours

Within just one day of announcing her bid for the presidency in 2020, Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris has already raised more than $1 million from tens of thousands of donors.

In the 24 hours after Harris made the announcement on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Monday morning, 38,000 donors gave $1.5 million to her campaign.

The first 12 hours alone registered $1 million in funding, and the average donation was around $37, according to The Wall Street Journal.

According to her website, she will not be accepting donations from PACs. – READ MORE

