Kamala Harris purposely ‘avoids’ US-Mexico border: Border Patrol council chief

It’s no accident that Vice President Kamala Harris hasn’t visited the U.S.-Mexico border region since accepting a border-crisis assignment in late March from President Biden, the head of the Border Patrol agents’ union said Saturday.

“Because if she goes to the U.S. border, people are going to expect her to fix the problem, so she avoids it,” Brandon Judd, president of the 18,000-member National Border Patrol Council, said during an appearance on “Fox News Live.”

“If she goes to the U.S. border, people are going to expect her to fix the problem, so she avoids it.” — Brandon Judd, president, National Border Patrol Council

“That’s disgusting,” Judd told host Griff Jenkins, “because that’s putting politics ahead of what’s best for this country.

Going to the border to view the crisis firsthand is “what the president and the vice president are supposed to do,” Judd added.

During the appearance, Judd also addressed what Border Patrol personnel have been calling a surge in the number of apprehensions of illegal immigrants in the border region. Jenkins said he had been told that agents apprehended more than 1,600 migrants over the preceding 24 hours. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --