Kamala Harris Promoted Group That Paid Bail for Murderers and Sex Offenders

Imagine electing someone as vice president of the United States after she promoted a group that paid bail for violent criminals, including an accused murderer and a rapist.

Well, that’s exactly what Kamala Harris did.

In the aftermath of George Floyd’s deaths, violent rioters caused millions in damages and other crimes. The Minnesota Freedom Fund (MFF), a group that raises money to pay the bail of criminals, received a lot of publicity when Hollywood liberals virtue-signaled their support for the group and donated big money to their cause.

Kamala Harris also promoted the group. “If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota,” she tweeted on June 1, 2020

But MFF wasn’t just using their funds to bail out violent protesters and rioters. According to a report from Fox9 in Minnesota, the MFF, which amassed $35 million in the wake of the George Floyd riots, “has bailed out defendants from Twin Cities jails charged with murder, violent felonies, and sex crimes.” – READ MORE

