Kamala Harris, Planned Parenthood slammed for taking Kavanaugh out of context on birth control remarks

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Planned Parenthood have come under fire after accusing Judge Brett Kavanaugh of describing contraceptives as “abortion-inducing drugs” — when he was only summarizing the position of a pro-life group.

The flashpoint came on Thursday when Kavanaugh was asked at his Supreme Court confirmation hearing about a case he ruled on that involved Priests for Life, who were challenging Obamacare’s contraceptive mandate that the group said violated their religious beliefs.

“That was a group that was being forced to provide certain kind of health coverage over their religious objection to their employees. And under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, the question was first, was this a substantial burden on the religious exercise? And it seemed to me quite clearly it was,” Kavanaugh told lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“It was a technical matter of filling out a form in that case,” he said. “In that case, they said filling out the form would make them complicit in the provision of the abortion-inducing drugs that they were, as a religious matter, objected to.”

Reporters Beware: Judge #Kavanaugh critics at ⁦@PPFA⁩ have copped to selectively editing his statement during testimony to misconstrue his words, and are claiming it was simply an “error,” and not the obvious act of deception it was https://t.co/I4dpKsKz5A — Raj Shah (@RajShah45) September 8, 2018

If Senate Democrats are resorting to editing videos of Judge Kavanaugh’s answers to make him look bad then he must have done well.#ConfirmKavanaugh https://t.co/pq5fJSIy7w — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) September 8, 2018

In this clip, he is citing someone else’s position, not stating his own. I don’t want a single person who shared this clip to ever complain to me again about “oh why don’t facts matter anymore?”. Harris is choosing to lie here, period. https://t.co/mur5XXInUr — Kristen Soltis Anderson (@KSoltisAnderson) September 8, 2018

Pro-choice and anti-Kavanaugh groups seized on his reference to “abortion-inducing drugs.” Harris tweeted out the video, but cut out the preface that showed Kavanaugh making it clear he was summarizing the arguments of Priest for Life. The video therefore presented the reference as his own.

Harris accused Kavanaugh of choosing his words carefully and said, "This is a dog whistle for going after birth control.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-ca) Is Receiving Dismal Reviews From The Usually-friendly Liberal California Media For Her Performance Thursday At The Senate Judiciary Committee During The Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings For Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Harris questioned Kavanaugh about whether he had ever had a conversation with someone at a law firm founded by President Donald Trump’s former lawyer about the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Kavanaugh seemed not to know what she was talking about, and Harris hinted that she may have had evidence to back up her line of questioning. But in the end, the former California Attorney General came up with absolutely nothing.

The Los Angeles Times‘ Michael McGough agreed, arguing that Harris had “failed miserably” in questioning Kavanaugh (original link in text):

In full prosecutorial mode, Harris asked Kavanaugh: “Have you discussed [Robert S.] Mueller or his investigation with anyone at Kasowitz Benson Torres, the law firm founded by Marc Kasowitz, President Trump’s personal lawyer?” She added the portentous warning: “Be sure about your answer, sir.”

Like most people watching, I assumed Harris was about to confront Kavanaugh with evidence that there had been such a potentially problematic conversation, and name the lawyer with whom Kavanaugh supposedly communicated.

But there was no big reveal.