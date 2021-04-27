Kamala Harris’ office stated ignorance of how volunteers, corporate sponsors chose her book for migrant kids

Vice President Kamala Harris may not be going to the border to greet migrant children, but a children’s book she wrote in 2019 is.

Harris’ children’s book Superheroes Are Everywhere is included in welcome packs for migrant children arriving at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center, a recently converted influx facility, along with basic hygiene supplies and clothing, photographs show.

A White House official told Fox News Harris wasn’t aware of the welcome packs, and that these kinds of efforts are usually organized by members of the community.

Officials say up to 1,000 migrant children who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border without a parent can be housed at the facility.

The children’s book, a New York Times bestseller, contains uplifting messages like, “Whenever there’s trouble, superheroes show up just in time.”

Health and Human Services could not be reached for comment on who is purchasing the books for the children.- READ MORE

