Kamala Harris: Must Think of Illegal Immigrant Children ‘as Being Our Own’

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-ca) Blasted President Donald Trump’s Zero-tolerance Enforcement Policy On Thursday As The “ultimate Act Of Inhumanity” And Claimed Illegal Immigrant Kids At The Border Are The “children Of All Of Us.”

“This is about saying we are a community of people and that the children of any one of us is the children of all of us. These are our children,” Harris told demonstrators who were protesting the separation of families at the border. “That’s who we are… We should each think of them as being our own and we should treat them that way.”

Harris added that the love that a parent has for their child is the “purest form of love” that must be honored, respected, and understood.- READ MORE

Sen. Kamala Harris’ office bluntly rejected a courtesy call from the White House in the run-up to Monday’s Supreme Court nomination, according to a senior White House aide.

According to the account, the Democratic California senator’s office told White House Counsel Don McGahn, “We want nothing to do with you.”

The senator’s office has since denied saying that. Asked about the claim, her office confirmed that the senator’s chief of staff, though not Harris, spoke with a McGahn aide — but denied the quote.

But according to the White House, the brusque response came as McGahn reached out to each Senate Judiciary Committee member to discuss the Supreme Court confirmation process. Fox News is told Harris’ office was the only one to reject the discussion.

The incident underscores the deeply partisan environment surrounding appeals court Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination. – READ MORE

