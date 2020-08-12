Kamala Harris: Most Liberal Senator; Backed Green New Deal, ‘Medicare for All’

The choice of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate on Tuesday marks Biden’s continued march to the left, as Harris is one of the most left-wing members of the U.S. Senate.

In 2019, GovTrack rated Harris the most left-wing — further to the left than “democratic socialist” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

In early 2019, Harris became one of the first Senator to support the Green New Deal, the radical proposal from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) to end all fossil fuel use in the United States by 2030.

Harris also signed onto the “Medicare for All” bill introduced by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), which would outlaw private health insurance for almost all medical purposes. – READ MORE

