Kamala Harris Meets With Hiding Texas Democrats, Praises Their ‘Sacrifice’ As They Hole Up In $200 Night Hotel

Kamala Harris praised the “sacrifice” of Texas Democrats currently hiding in a $200/night hotel after they fled their state in an attempt to avoid a vote on Republican election integrity bills in the state legislature.

“I know what you have done comes with great sacrifice, both personal and political,” Harris told the lawmakers.

“Defending the right of the American people to vote is as American as apple pie,” the Vice President said, adding that the Texas Democrats’ actions amounted to a “courageous stand.”

Over 50 Democrats fled Texas for Washington, D.C. earlier this week, hopping on a pair of flights chartered by the Texas House Democratic Caucus at a price tag of $100,000, breaking the possibility for quorum for the session.

A report by Texas News Today indicates just how much of a ‘sacrifice’ these Democrats are making.

“The group is staying at the Washington Plaza Hotel in Northwest D.C., where rooms start at $199 per night,” they write. “The hotel features a luxury outdoor pool and lounge surrounded by privacy greenery and trees.” – READ MORE

