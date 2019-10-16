Kamala Harris: Jailing Drug Company Executives ‘A Matter Of Justice’

During Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate, Amy Klobuchar (D-WI) told debate moderator Marc Lacey that opioid manufacturers should be held responsible for the opioid epidemic.

“The people that should pay for this, that should pay for the treatment, are the very people that got people hooked and killed them in the first place, and that is the people that are manufacturing these opioids,” said Klobuchar.

Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) agreed with Klobuchar, stating that the opioid crisis would continue “until we hold those responsible accountable.”

But when Lacey asked Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) about what she would do about the opioid crisis, Harris declared that drug company executives should be sent to jail, calling it a “matter of justice.” – READ MORE