Kamala Harris: Impeachment Hearings Won’t Take Long Since Trump Has ‘Confessed’ (VIDEO)

This week on the Sunday news shows: Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif) explained the impeachment process will not take long, Hillary Clinton said Trump knows he’s an illegitimate president, and Robert De Niro said ‘”f— ’em” about Fox News critics during a CNN interview.

Kamala Harris: Impeachment Hearings Won’t Take Long Since Trump Has ‘Confessed’

Presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris told MSNBC the impeachment process won’t take long because President Donald Trump has already confessed.

“Here’s the thing, Joy,” Harris said during a phone interview with AM Joy‘s Joy Reid. “Basically, the president has confessed and there is evidence of consciousness of guilt which is, they tried to bury the transcript. We’ve got a transcript. I mean frankly, people have said to me you know ‘do you think these hearings are going to take very long?’ Not really because there’s a whole lot of direct evidence including his virtual confession.” – READ MORE